The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is addressing a growing issue regarding the disposal of household waste in garbage cans at public parks and along trails.

RDOS staff have observed a substantial increase in garbage cans overflowing with household waste and hazardous materials, including animal carcasses. Garbage cans in these locations are intended for guests using the park or trail. As garbage cans are emptied on a limited basis, household waste that is disposed of in these locations can create an unsightly mess and attract wildlife, particularly bears.

"The RDOS is committed to maintaining parks and trails for all residents and visitors," said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. "By working together, we can ensure our parks and trails remain clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.”

While improper waste disposal affects the entire Regional District, RDOS staff have documented issues at parks in Electoral Area “D” (Okanagan Falls), Area “E” (Naramata), Area “F” (West Bench), Area “I” (Kaleden), and throughout the regional trails network.

How you can help:

Do not dispose of household waste in public garbage cans.

Use your residential curbside collection service.

Take household waste to a landfill or recycling facility.

Report improper waste disposal to the RDOS.

For further information, please visit www.rdos.bc.ca/solid-waste, or contact Justin Shuttleworth, RDOS Parks Manager.

