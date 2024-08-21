Future use of the skate park at Riverside Park will be brighter going forward as City crews work to install new lighting infrastructure in the space.

Beginning this week and into next, park users can expect equipment and crews in the area along the gravel path at Riverside Drive. Construction will include trenching along the west side of the area but access to the skate park, Loco Landing, and Coyote Cruises will not be affected.

Beginning the first week of September, a portion of the paved pathway will be closed, between the Loco Landing parking lot to the main skate park entrance. Users will still be able to access the youth park through the main entrance while crews are working.

The following week, the main and south entrances to the park will open alternately as crews continue their work.

For maps detailing where crews will be working and impacts to the skate park entrances, visit penticton.ca/skate-park