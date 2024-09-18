As work continues to upgrade the electricals and landscaping at Penticton Youth Park, anyone passing through the area at Riverside Park is reminded to watch for path detour signage and stay out of the construction zone.

While the skate park remains open, access is only available from the pathway off the Loco Landing parking lot.

Do not pass any barricades, which are in place to protect safety due to heavy equipment on-site.

Construction remains on schedule and the City is planning an opening event to celebrate the new stadium lighting infrastructure. More details about the official light-up, which will include a DJ, skating and BMX demos, and a basketball showcase, will be released soon.

Penticton Youth Park is home to one of the largest skate parks in B.C. For more details, visit penticton.ca/skate-park.