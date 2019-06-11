A section of Lakeshore Drive west of Power Street will be closed due to construction for four days starting on Monday, April 14, with detours in place.

The walkway, facing Okanagan Lake, will also be closed while City crews install new water and electrical services on-site. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and the walkway will be blocked off overnight for the public’s safety. Work is expected to wrap up April 17.

Anyone walking or driving through the area is asked to watch for signage and barricades and to follow the posted detours.

Access to the Spanish Villa Resort will be from the west side of Lakeshore Drive.

Crews are hand delivering notices to businesses and residents in the area. If anyone has further questions, please contact City Yards at 250-490-2500.