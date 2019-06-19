The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the precautionary, isolated Water Quality Advisory for Glenrosa and the Boil Water Notice for Stonegate Court, Helen Gorman Elementary, and 3285, 3281, 3279 and 2373 Gates Road.

The Water Quality Advisory and Boil Water Notice were put in effect after an accidental water main break, which occurred on March 19 in the Salmon Road area.

Crews conducted repairs and flushed the system the same evening; however, after a water main break, consecutive days of testing are required to confirm that drinking water meets or exceeds federal and provincial guidelines, which test results have now confirmed.