The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) advises all customers of the Westshore Estates water system of a precautionary Water Quality Advisory due to low counts of total coliform in the water system.

As a precaution, it is recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water for at least one minute used for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth. As a safe alternative customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The Regional District provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

For information visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

