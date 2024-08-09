The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued a Water Quality Advisory effective Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 am for all residents in the Lower Zone.

The Water Quality Advisory is due to the very high and unexpected water demand spikes stirring up a significant amount of sediment in the watermains on Wednesday evening. This has resulted in high turbidity in the lower zone of the water system. This Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

A Water Quality Advisory is a level of notification below a Boil Water Notice and is used in situations where the general public health threat is modest. The following are people who may need additional protection during a Water Quality Advisory; people with weakened immune systems, infants/children, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and people wishing to seek additional protection.

Those individuals seeking additional protection are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.

It is advised that a safe alternate source of water be used for preparing baby formula for infants and young children due to the potential for elevated manganese levels during this time.