Motorists are advised that a temporary detour will be required for Anderson Way this week to allow crews to upgrade water services.

Starting as earlier as 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, Anderson Way will be closed to through traffic between 48 Avenue and 27 Street (Please see map below).

Local and business traffic will still be able to access properties in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.