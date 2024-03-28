Attention all boaters: the Water Street boat launch is undergoing a complete renewal and replacement of its existing end-of-life floating docks, beginning Tuesday, April 2. Docks and launch facilities will remain open April 2-5 with modified access – however, partial closures may be required while site prep is underway. Docks and launch facilities will be fully closed for about two weeks beginning Monday, April 8 to allow decommissioning of existing floating docks and piles, followed by the installation of new floating and fixed docks and gangways.

“The project aims to improve public safety, accessibility, promote a long service life, and deliver low-maintenance construction consistent with current environmental regulations,” said Ryan Esbjerg, Project Technician. Boat launches require significant annual maintenance to ensure they remain functional. Fees collected from commercial users during a 2022-2023 pilot program will help with the costs associated with the maintenance, upkeep, and improvements needed at the Cook Road, Water Street and Sutherland Bay boat launches.

With dredging work now complete, boaters can access the Cook Road boat launch while Water Street facilities are closed.