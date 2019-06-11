Construction is ready to begin to conduct critical water system upgrades to the infrastructure that provides tap water to 70 per cent of the community.

Work is now underway within Duncan Reservoir, with a safety reminder to residents to avoid fenced-off areas within the greenspace.

The City and contractor are reaching out to those living in the immediate area, including residents on Kensington Avenue, to provide further details about the upcoming work.

Drivers should watch for traffic detours on Penticton Avenue at Kensington Street starting next Monday, March 3. Anyone passing through this area is reminded to slow down, watch for signage and follow the direction of traffic flaggers.

While the City has taken every step possible to minimize the impact to trees, approximately eight trees will be removed within the reservoir area this week to allow for construction, along with the removal of invasive tree species, all of which will be replaced.

This $8.1 million project will ensure residents and businesses have reliable access to water for years to come. For more project information, visit penticton.ca/prv.