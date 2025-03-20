The City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary isolated Water Quality Advisory, effectively immediately and until further notice, for parts of Glenrosa, due to an accidental contractor-related water main break, in the Salmon Road area. Some residents on Gates and Salmon Roads, and Stonegate Court, within the immediate area of the break are on a Boil Water Notice.

A water main break typically results in sediment entering the otherwise closed system, meaning untreated water can accidentally be delivered to homes. Without the benefit of treatment, and with the possibility of bacteria and other microorganisms being present in the sediment in the water, a Water Quality Advisory and Boil Water Notice are recommended.

Properties on Stonegate Court, Helen Gorman Elementary, which is on spring break, and 3285, 3281, 3279 and 2373 Gates Road remain with limited to no water service until repairs can be completed. These specified properties will be on a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until consecutive tests results can confirm the quality of the water. A Boil Water Notice is required for these specific properties, as turbidity may be higher closer to the water main break.

Please go to westkelownacity.ca/watermains for updates on service status while repairs are being conducted.

For more information on safe use during a Water Quality Advisory and Boil Water Notice, please read Interior Health’s Drinking Water for Everyone website resources at drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca; see Water Quality Advisory or Boil Water Notice for specific information for each.

Once the water main is repaired, the City will conduct consecutive days of mandatory testing, and must receive favorable lab results, before it can lift the Water Quality Advisory and Boil Water Notice for the affected zones.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Water Quality Advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.