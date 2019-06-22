A water main break in the early hours of Sunday, March 30 on Bulyea Avenue has prompted a precautionary Boil Water Notice for the properties south of the 6300 block of Bulyea Avenue and Stuart Crescent North.

Water service was temporarily disrupted for these properties during the repair of the main, requiring a precautionary notice. Impacted residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or using for cooking, making ice, washing food or brushing teeth. Water samples will be sent for testing and, when two consecutive test results indicate the system is working appropriately, the notice will be lifted.



