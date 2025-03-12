The Township of Spallumcheen says the Larkin Watermain Break has now been resolved. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the Township has clearance from Interior Health.

Residents on Larkin Cross Road situated between 4434 Larkin Cross Rd and 4559 Larkin Cross Rd connected to the Larkin Local Area Service are being advised of an immediate water shutoff on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 until further notice.

The shutoff is for repair to a watermain break in the system.

After completion of the repair, the system will be flushed, and it is recommended affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

There will be traffic control in place on Larkin Cross Road with alternating single lane traffic.

Larkin Local Area Service Water Main Break and Boil Water Advisory

The Township of Spallumcheen is notifying residents that Township staff are responding to an unexpected water main break within the Larkin Water Local Area Service. The break is located along Larkin Cross Rd.

Because of this break, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in the entire Larkin Water Area Service in an abundance of caution to ensure public safety. The Boil water advisory will remain in place until Interior Health Association is satisfied with the water quality tests.

The Township is advising that all water users in the Larkin Local Area Service, while on a boil water advisory, should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations. If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute before use.

Please see additional guidelines from the CDC:

• Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

• If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

• Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

• Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

• If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

• Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

• Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

• Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

• Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

o The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

o The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

• Sanitize all baby bottles.

• To wash dishes by hand:

o Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

o In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

o Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

o Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

• It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found on the Township of Spallumcheen website www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under Important Announcements > Water Updates