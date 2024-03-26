With the return of consistently warmer overnight temperatures, crews can resume the City’s annual watermain flushing program, which will proceed in scheduled zones, to remove accumulated sediment within the distribution system.

During flushing, which will resume in Zone 3, in the general Lakeview Heights neighbourhood, customers may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration. Any disruption should be brief and only occur while mains in the area are being flushed. To see the Zone 3 map and learn about what steps customers should take before, during and after flushing moves to an area, please visit westkelownacity.ca/flushing.



The annual maintenance program is continuing as planned, per the original schedule, within the new Rose Valley Service Area, which is receiving clean, safe, and reliable water from the state-of-the-art Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. The area includes the former Lakeview, West Kelowna Estates, and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems.



As the watermain flushing progresses, those living in Zone 3 will be on an isolated, precautionary water quality advisory. This advisory does not apply outside Zone 3 as it relates only to the flushing activity as it is occurring within a particular area. Please visit Interior Health’s Drinking Water Resources For Everyone webpage for Water Quality Advisory information.



Please note, during the watermain flushing program, the City will also provide residents with an alternative source of clean drinking water at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Bring clean bottles for filling.



We appreciate customers’ patience and understanding during this important maintenance.



How will you know if flushing is happening in your area?



1. Watermain flushing will occur 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday; the schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

2. To help residents know when flushing is happening in their areas, crews will post signs and residents may hear and observe City staff and vehicles working at a nearby hydrant.

3. Residents may notice water being safely directed to an adjacent storm sewer or being hauled away in an on-site water truck.

4. The City will provide updates through our eNotification system as flushing progresses to other Zones; remain signed up to receive City news and alerts, directly to your email inbox, and invite your neighbours to sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Where can I learn more about the watermain flushing program?



Watermain flushing forces high-velocity water through hydrants to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system’s mains over time.

Visit westkelownacity.ca/flushing to learn more:



· View the water quality map to stay informed of water quality status in your area

· Find location maps of watermain flushing zones

· Read the frequently asked questions