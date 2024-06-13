A Watermain Upgrade project on Learmouth Road, between School Road and Angus Drive, will begin on Monday, June 17 and continue until Friday, June 28. Construction hours are scheduled Monday to Friday between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.

A Watermain Upgrade project on Learmouth Road, between School Road and Angus Drive, will begin on Monday, June 17 and continue until Friday, June 28. Construction hours are scheduled Monday to Friday between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. During construction, traffic will be single lane alternating with traffic control.

The District would like to thank you for your consideration and obeyance of the on-site signage and traffic control personnel.