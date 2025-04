To facilitate watermain construction, Warren Road will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians between Highway 6 and Buchannan Road.

Impacted times include:

Mon, Mar 31 from 8am-5pm

Tuesday-Friday (Apr 1-4) 24 hours a day

No through traffic will be allowed. Access will be maintained for the residents who live in the construction zone. Detours are available via Buchanan and Ricardo Road.