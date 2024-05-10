Beat the heat this weekend at Kelowna’s waterparks, set to open early for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 11. Visit one of our three waterparks:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

Ben Lee Waterpark has received upgrades, including the addition of a 12-foot-tall sling soaker and freestanding frog waterfall, among others. All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:

May 11 – June 26: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

June 27 – Sept. 3: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play in the water or splash parks. Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks. Use the Parks & Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks to find over 200 parks and beaches across Kelowna.