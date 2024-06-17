A dedicated group of volunteers were pivotal in locating the body of a man last seen swimming in the Shuswap River near Sugar Lake in Cherryville.

On Friday June 14th, 2024 at approximately 5pm, a 53-year old man entered the river with the intent to swim across and back. The man successfully made it across the river; unfortunately, on his return, the fast-moving water took him downstream and out of sight from his companions.

Despite searching for over three-hours, the group were unable to locate their friend and advised police said Corporal Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It was through the efforts of Vernon Search and Rescue that the body of the man was discovered the following day. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

This time of year, the fast-moving water can be unpredictable and dangerous. As the weather heats up, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind everyone in and around our lakes and rivers to be safe and use extra care.