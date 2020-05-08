The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market returns to the Landmark District this Saturday, April 5.

The Market runs each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October 25. For event details, visit kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com .

To accommodate this weekly event, a portion of Dickson Avenue between Dayton Street and Kirschner Road will be closed every Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, parking in the area will be limited. Parking attendants will be on site to help direct traffic flow. Market customers are encouraged to park in visitor parking areas, including the parking garage at 1621 Dickson Avenue.