The new era of West Kelowna Warriors Hockey began on Wednesday night on Vancouver Island, as they travelled to Port Alberni to battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Bulldogs had captured at least a point in every home game the team had played so far this season, so the Warriors were up against the 8-Ball against one of the BCHL’s hottest home ice teams.

After Alberni Valley opened the scoring in the first three minutes of the game, West K answered back at the halfway point, as Jackson Kyrkostas picked up his own rebound at the top of the left circle, and beat Colin Winn to tie the game at one a piece.

Early in the second, Alberni Valley would regain the one goal lead, before Luciano Bruno gained the attacking zone, span off a defender, and found Nathan Drapeau streaking down the slot. Drapeau made no mistake, going up high for his first career BCHL goal to tie the game at two. Ten minutes later, the Warriors claimed their first lead of the hockey game, as Elias Callgren found a loose puck in front of the net, and dished to the far side for a wide open Kyrkostas, who fired home his second of the night, and fourth of the season.

West Kelowna would add one more goal in the 3rd period, as Bruno came in on a 2-on-1 with Sam LeDrew. LeDrew’s one-timer goal would be his 10th of the season. Between the pipes, Dawson Labre made 30 saves on 32 shots for his sixth win of the year in the 4-2 victory.

The Warriors now continue the island swing on Friday night at the Q-Centre in Victoria. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:00PM and will be broadcast on AM 1150.