The West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association (WKB/KCSA) has formally filed a complaint with WorkSafe BC concerning the ongoing aerial BTK pesticide spray program being conducted in 13 communities across the Province.

This program involves the spraying of bacterial pesticides over various residential, commercial, industrial, and park areas, including government offices and government-funded facilities such as hospitals, schools, care homes, and homeless shelters.

Lloyd Manchester, President of the WKB/KCSA, stressed the critical importance of adhering to workplace health and safety regulations, particularly in areas where essential government operations and public services are conducted. Manchester emphasized, "There must be a comprehensive plan in place for employers to protect workplaces, workers, and the public from exposure to the drift and residues of this bacterial pesticide, in accordance with WorkSafe regulations."

The WKB/KCSA has raised serious concerns about the potential health risks posed by these aerial pesticide applications to workers and the public, especially in and around sensitive facilities. Of particular concern is the lack of informed consent among the public, including pet owners and motorists passing through sprayed areas, who may be unknowingly exposed to the bacterial pesticide. Manchester also highlighted the failure to communicate necessary precautions as listed on the product label, which is essential for individuals to understand potential risks and adverse effects of exposure.

Moreover, the dual role of the Ministry of Forests, responsible for both conducting the aerial sprays and monitoring compliance, raises significant concerns about conflicts of interest and impartial oversight.

The WKB/KCSA calls for stringent enforcement of regulations that prioritize informed consent and comprehensive employer action plans for notifying workers about pesticide treatments and potential exposure to residues. These plans should include thorough cleaning and inspection of affected facilities, testing of air quality systems, and vigilant monitoring to prevent pesticide drift into neighboring workplaces, especially in densely populated areas like Downtown Kamloops (scheduled for spraying on May 8, 2024).

Specifically, the West Kelowna aerial application raises alarm due to its proximity (within 1 kilometer) to four schools, including Constable Neil Bruce Middle School directly within the spray zone. Pesticide residues pose a significant risk to students, staff, and passerby’s as they dry and enter school premises, potentially compromising air quality systems and contaminating structures.



The Pesticide Use Permit for these aerial applications mandates precautionary advice to minimize exposure to the pesticide or its residues, including remaining indoors with windows and doors closed during active spraying and for at least 1 hour thereafter, washing hands after outdoor activities, and washing fruits and vegetables before consumption. WorkSafe regulations have longer re-entry times. Manchester emphasized the importance of clearly communicating these precautions to employers, workers, and the public to raise awareness of potential exposure risks.



The WKB/KCSA demands a provincial halt to the aerial BTK pesticide program and insists that the Ministry of Forests be prohibited from assuming the role of inspectors or monitors of these applications. If the Province continues to support the spraying, strict adherence to WorkSafe BC regulations is paramount, with comprehensive communication of Pesticide Use Permit conditions and label precautions to minimize exposure for all employers and the public.