Westbank First Nation congratulated on 20 years of self governance

City of West Kelowna Council and staff congratulated Westbank First Nation on 20 years of self-governance and wished them continued success. Council and the City greatly value and respect Westbank First Nation and appreciate their many excellent initiatives, which have helped make the Westside a truly great place to be. The City looks forward to continuing to work with Westbank First Nation for the next 20 years and beyond to strengthen our communities and economy.

Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant presentation provided

The Regional District of Central Okanagan provided a presentation on operations at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant on Gellatly Road South.

Deputy Corporate Officer appointed

Council appointed Rebecca Narinesingh as the Deputy Corporate Officer.

Green Bay dredging project borrowing bylaw approved

Council adopted the required Green Bay Dredging Project - Phase 2 Loan Authorization Bylaw after property owners supported creating a Local Area Service to fund and complete improvements to the channel for safe boat access. Phase 1 evaluated environmental, financial and construction considerations. Phase 2 will involve the engineering, environmental and dredging components.

2025 parcel tax bylaws proceed to adoption

Council give first, second and third readings to the required Transfer Station, Sterile Insect Release and Solid Waste and Recycling Program Parcel Tax Bylaws. The respective parcel taxes provide the City of West Kelowna’s share for: Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre operations at 2640 Asquith Road; controlling the codling moth that can impact pear and apple crops; and education and services related to curbside collection, composting, recycling and other waste reduction initiatives. The bylaws will be scheduled for adoption as early as the April 22 Council meeting.

2025 tax rate bylaw proceeds to adoption

Council approved the 2025 Tax Multiplier Schedule and gave first, second and third readings to the related 2025 Tax Rates Bylaw, which establishes the tax rate that each class of property fairly and equitably shares in the annual budget, which was adopted at the March 11 Council meeting. The 2025 Tax Rates Bylaw will be scheduled for adoption as early as the April 22 Council meeting.

Scheduled Development Cost Charge amendments proceed to adoption

Council gave first, second, and third readings to the Development Cost Charges (DCC) Amendment Bylaw, which proposes a 2.5 per cent increase for 2025 based on the average between the Canadian and British Columbia consumer price indexes. DCCs are charged per lot, dwelling unit, or square meter of new development to provide the primary funding for growth-related infrastructure projects for drainage, parks, roads, sewer, and water. Annual CPI-based increases help the City maintain adequate funding levels for growth-related upgrades and are easier for the City and development community to manage compared to higher one-time cost increases every few years.

New Zoning Bylaw to be considered for adoption

Council gave third reading to Zoning Bylaw No. 320 amendments, which remove the requirements for end point facilities in multiple family residential buildings and for electric vehicle charging requirements for single family dwellings. The amendments also clarify that all residential uses within the apartment or townhouse form, except for a townhouse within the residential plex (RP1) zone, will require 10 per cent of all required parking spaces to include energized electric vehicle outlets. They also specify the maximum height for a principal use, building or structure at 901, 911, 921 and 931 Anders Road based on frontage and alter the step-back regulation for buildings three storeys or greater in the Neighbourhood Centre Zone for properties along Anders Road. Council will consider the bylaw for adoption at a future meeting.