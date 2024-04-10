Council encourages opponents of BTK spraying to lobby provincial government Council suggested that the West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association lobby Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart and the provincial government regarding their opposition to BTK aerial spraying, which is used to prevent spread of spongy moths. The group hoped to present to Council but, as the matter falls outside municipal jurisdiction, the presentation would not permit under Council’s Procedures Bylaw. Parcel tax bylaws to be considered for adoption Council gave first, second and third readings to the required 2024 West Kelowna Transfer Station, Sterile Insect Release and RDCO Solid Waste and Recycling Program Parcel Tax Bylaws. The bylaws permit parcel taxes to be collected from applicable properties within the City to enable the programs’ ongoing operations in service to our community. Council will consider adoption at future meeting. 2024 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan adopted Council adopted the 2024 Budget and the 2024 to 2028 Financial Plan, which contains a 6.85 per cent increase, which will result in a tax requisition of $45,034,242 to invest in needed capital projects and maintain current levels of services that the City delivers to our community each day. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/budget. Council adopts 2022 to 2026 Strategic Priorities: Annual Update 2024 Council adopted the 2022 to 2026 Council Strategic Priorities: Annual Update 2024, which provides direction under the four pillars of Invest in Infrastructure, Pursue Economic Growth and Prosperity, Strengthen our Community and Foster Safety and Well-being. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/councilpriorities. Rezoning approved for proposed multifamily development in Westbank Urban Centre Council adopted a Zoning Bylaw amendment to rezone 3715 and 3717 Hoskins Road and 2424 Dobbin Road from three Single Detached Residential lots into one Comprehensive Development property to allow for a proposed seven-storey, mixed-use building with 90 square metres of commercial space, 65 residential units, 250 square metres of outdoor amenity space and parking. Short-term Rental Regulations amendments adopted Council adopted Zoning Bylaw amendments for short-term rentals to streamline the program for users and staff who enforce the program. Water service extensions to be considered in Westside Road/Raymer and Glenrosa areas Council gave first, second and third readings to Local Area Service Bylaw amendments that, if adopted, would allow 1179 Westside Road to be included in the Rose Valley Water Local Area Service and 3636 McIver Road to be included in the Powers Creek Water Local Area Service.