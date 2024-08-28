Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived within one business day. To view the Aug. 27 webcast archive, please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Mr. Ron Bowles appointed new Chief Administrative Officer

Council welcomed Mr. Ron Bowles as the City of West Kelowna’s new Chief Administrative Officer and officially appointed him to the role, effective Aug. 15. Mayor Milsom said that Mr. Bowles brings to the role 20 years of local government experience, most recently as City Manager for Brandon, Man., and stated that his proven leadership will be a great asset for our rapidly growing City.

Council reflects upon McDougall Creek Wildfire one year ago

Council reflected on the devastation of the McDougall Creek Wildfire one year ago. Council also expressed sympathy to loved ones of Morgan Kitchen, the wildfire fighter who was killed near Jasper this summer and extended condolences to people in Fort Nelson, Jasper, and other communities who lost homes and businesses during the 2024 wildfire season. Council noted that West Kelowna continues to recover from last year’s wildfire, and City staff continue to prioritize permits of homeowners who are rebuilding. Council also thanked firefighters for remaining well prepared this season and extinguishing a few close calls. Council commended residents for accessing FireSmart resources to protect their homes from wildfire and thanked the Province of B.C. for required changes to Emergency Support Services and increasing funds under the Community Resiliency Investment Program for FireSmart initiatives.

Visit Westside businesses and attractions in the shoulder season

With reports of lower tourism visits in some sectors this year, Council invited residents and visitors to enjoy the many great opportunities offered during the late summer and fall shoulder season in West Kelowna and the Greater Westside. Go to visitwestside.com to plan your vacation or staycation.

Westside Farm Loop celebrates 10 years

﻿Council congratulated the Westside Farm Loop on its 10th Anniversary and encouraged residents and visitors to buy local, fresh produce and farm products. The Westside Farm Loop was initiated in summer 2014 to encourage and strengthen support of our farmers and agricultural producers.

Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project Update 1 provided

Council received a Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project update, which included details about on-site construction activities to date and what we heard from the community during the detailed design consultation, which was held from July 29 to Aug. 12, as the public shared feedback on the community centre and parks and recreation upgrades. To learn more, please read the Aug. 27 project update.

Council supports application to Housing Accelerator Fund Round 2

Council supported the City’s application under Round 2 of the federal Housing Accelerator Fund. The application includes an action plan of proposed initiatives that, if approved, could provide up to $13.9 million in support of new, varied, affordable and attainable housing types needed in West Kelowna over the next several years. To learn more, please go to the Aug. 27 Report to Council.

Floodplain exemption application supported in Gellatly/Goats Peak neighbourhood

Council approved a Floodplain Exemption that will permit an addition to a single-family lakefront home at 2479 Whitworth Road, on the condition that no mechanical equipment or damageable materials are placed or stored in the crawl space and that an indemnity covenant is registered on title.

Operations Centre Project update given

Council received an update on construction of the City’s first purpose-built Operations Centre for Public Works, Parks and Utilities. Scheduled to be completed later this year, the centre will become a centralized operations base for over 80 staff who maintain and operate critical City infrastructure, around the clock. Currently, crews work out of various locations, which is operationally inefficient. To learn more, read the Aug. 27 project update.

Parks and Recreational Trails Master Plans adopted

Council adopted the Parks and Recreational Trails Master Plans, which received public input during two rounds of community and stakeholder engagement this year and in 2023. Going forward, Council will consider recommended capital and operational actions from the Parks Master Plan (recommendations begin on Page 61) and Recreational Trails Master Plan (recommendations start on Page 35) during annual budget and 10-Year Financial Plan deliberations.

Council approves budget amendments for required fire/rescue equipment and facilities

Council amended the 2024 Budget to cover $1.2 million in increased costs to ensure the purchase of a new Quint and Tactical Tender, with both needed fire trucks to be funded through equipment financing. Council also approved an additional $330,000 to fund increased costs of tarmac replacement at Fire Station #31 and renovation costs at Fire Station #33, with funds to come from the Fire Equipment Reserve. For details, please refer to the Aug. 27 Report to Council