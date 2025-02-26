Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived within one business day. To view the Feb. 25 webcast archive, please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Pink Shirt Day 2025 is Wednesday, Feb. 26

City of West Kelowna Council and staff annually recognize Pink Shirt Day on the last Wednesday in February. Our community is encouraged to choose kindness and respect for one another on Pink Shirt Day and throughout the year, to set an example that bullying has no place in our schools, homes, workplaces, online or elsewhere, and to help keep West Kelowna a welcoming place for everyone.

Council denies development proposal for Glenrosa property

Following a public hearing earlier in the evening, Council opposed third reading of Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendments that, if adopted, could have facilitated a proposed 117-unit, multi-family development at 2971 Gorman Road. Council cited safety and transportation-related infrastructure issues including a lack of a second emergency egress for the neighbourhood and secondary power supply for the community. To recap the public hearing, view the webcast archive and read the staff reports in the Feb. 25 Public Hearing Agenda. To hear Council’s deliberations, please view the webcast archive.

New director for Economic Development Corporation appointed

Council approved Chief Administrative Officer Ron Bowles to serve as an interim director for the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation. Councillor Tasha Da Silva serves as the other interim director. Next steps are to appoint a permanent board of directors and then hire an executive director.

Draft 2025 Budget receives second and third readings prior to adoption

Council received feedback from the public engagement process, held between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9 into the Draft 2025 to 2029 Financial Plan and 2025 to 2034 Capital Plan. Council also authorized staff to proceed with amended early capital and supplemental expenditures and gave second reading as amended and third reading to the City of West Kelowna Financial Plan Bylaw with a budget increase set at 7.31 per cent for municipal taxes.

Temporary Use Permit granted for Boucherie Centre property

Council authorized a Temporary Use Permit to allow outdoor storage of up to 10 tow trucks, trailers and other vehicles and equipment at 102-1680 Ross Road for a maximum of three years. The permit also requires the vehicles to be kept within a partially screened, fenced area.

New cemetery bylaw to be considered for adoption

Council gave third reading to the West Kelowna Cemetery Bylaw which, if adopted, will raise fees to create a self-funded service, to be covered primarily through user rates rather than taxation. Cemetery fees currently cover 0.5 FTEs. Council supports increased fees to provide the required 2.8 FTEs that will provide improved maintenance and will support, plan and design for future, sustainable operations.