Watch Council meetings live or view the webcast archive

Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts, and archived the next business day. Find the July 23 agenda and archive at pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Council thanks Westside Celebration Society for another successful Westside Daze

2024 Westside Daze was a success with thousands enjoying the parade, bands, car show, pancake breakfast, midway, drone show and more. Council thanked Westside Celebration Society President Tina Bisson, the Executive, Committee members, and volunteers who organized and hosted the festivities. They also thanked West Kelowna Parks, Recreation and Culture, and Fire Rescue staff, Westbank First Nation and everyone who attended, supported and sponsored the July 12 – 14 event!

Council encourages community to be vigilant in reporting and safeguarding against wildfires

With increased wildfire activity in B.C. and persistent hot, dry weather, Council urged everyone to be vigilant in preventing and reporting wildfires. If you see smoke, call 9-1-1. To report a wildfire, the public can also call *5555 on their cell phones. The BC Wildfire Service also offers an app, via the App Store and Google Play, to report fires, get news and alerts, and use an interactive wildfire map. Council also encouraged everyone to be FireSmart and do all they can to keep our communities safe from wildfires!

Council receives update on Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant operations after six month mark

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant has served our City for more than six months – providing clean, safe and reliable drinking water to 19,650 residents. However, post-treatment, some discoloration is occurring. The City’s ongoing and increased tests, samples and analyses show discoloration to be aesthetic, appearing as turbidity. Since, the plant is still in its first year of commissioning, adjustments are occurring to account for system conditions, and these, along with other efforts such as watermain flushing, will help alleviate discoloration over time. For more information, watch staff’s presentation via the July 23 webcast or read our community updates at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Second Quarter 2024 update provided

Council received stats for the second quarter, ending June 30, with details on progress made in achieving Council’s 2022 to 2026 Strategic Priorities – 2024 Update and the delivery of programs, services, and infrastructure to the City. To learn more, see the July 23 Council Meeting Agenda.

Council supports 2024 to 2034 Canada Community-Building Fund Agreement

Council authorized the Mayor and Corporate Officer to sign the 2024–2034 Canada Community-Building Fund Agreement on behalf of the City. The agreement will grant the City more than $17.4 million, over the next decade, to invest in community infrastructure and capacity building projects.

Tallus Ridge townhouse development permit approved

Council approved a Multiple Family and Intensive Residential, Aquatic, Sensitive Terrestrial Ecosystem, and Hillside Development Permit for a 46-unit townhouse project at 2419 Mountains Hollow Lane in the Tallus Ridge area of Shannon Lake. Council also authorized a variance to the Zoning Bylaw to reduce the required number of truck and van loading spaces from four to three.

Auburn Road comprehensive development to be considered for adoption

Council gave third reading to a Zoning Bylaw amendment for a proposed Comprehensive Development Zone that, if adopted, would permit up to 401 units in five, four-storey apartment buildings at 2741 Auburn Road. Prior to consideration of adoption, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure must approve the proposed bylaw amendment. The developer must also sign a covenant agreeing to cover 100 per cent of the off-site works, which are: A roundabout at Auburn Road and Daimler Drive; restrictions to through traffic at Byland Road and Old Okanagan Highway at Daimler Drive; dual left-turn lanes from Daimler Drive onto Highway 97; road widening and on-street parking improvements along the property frontage on Auburn Road; and, a traffic plan, at the time of development permit, to minimize school and industrial traffic impacts.

Westside Road subdivision to be considered for adoption

Council gave third reading to a proposed Zoning Bylaw amendment, that if adopted, would rezone a portion of 1179 Westside Road from Agricultural to Single Detached Residential to permit a proposed 15-lot subdivision. Prior to adoption, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure must approve of the Zoning Bylaw amendment and the applicant must provide designs and cost estimates for upsizing 500 metres of watermain along Parkinson Road and related water infrastructure upgrades.

Council endorses joint use agreement between the City and School District 23

Council approved the City entering into a renewed three-year Joint Use Agreement with School District No. 23, which allows each organization to share specified facilities for programs, activities, events and instruction. School uses include gymnasiums and fields during evenings and weekends. City facilities and fields include Royal LePage Place, Jim Lind Arena, the Multi Sport Dome, Mount Boucherie Sports Fields and Pickleball Courts and Rose Valley Community Park, mostly during school instructional hours.