Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts , and archived the next business day. Find the July 9 agenda and archive at pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com .

Council expresses condolences to family and friends of R.J. Bennett

Council expressed condolences to Mrs. Lois Bennett, family, and friends of West Kelowna business leader and community builder R.J. Bennett, who passed away July 4 at 94. Mr. Bennett owned Victor Projects, a local development company, was an avid, award-winning equestrian, a Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, and brother and son of B.C. Premiers William R. and W.A.C. Bennett.

Council thanks all who attended City Hall/Library Building official opening



Council thanked community members and leaders for their attendance and support at the June 29 official opening of the City/Hall Library Building including Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie and members of WFN Council, Elder Grouse Barnes, MP Dan Albas, MLA Ben Stewart, West Kelowna City Council including Okanagan Regional Library Board (ORL) Chair Councillor Tasha DaSilva, ORL CEO Danielle Hubbard, ICBC Vice President of Operations Jason McDaniel, Amanda Clark and Lisa Glenn of Service B.C. and many other dignitaries, staff and community members. The event provided opportunities to tour the new facility, meet the service organizations and experience first-hand the new civic centre area and gathering place for the greater Westside community!

ICBC welcomed to the new City Hall/Library Building



Council welcomed ICBC to the new City Hall/Library Building. Starting July 15, those with booked appointments can visit ICBC on the Second Floor at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway to renew driver’s licences or I.D., and take Knowledge and Class 4, 5, and 7 Road Tests and Enhanced Road Assessments. Book service appointments online at: icbc.com/appointment.

Community invited to Westside Daze



Council invited the community to participate in Westside Daze, which kicks off Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park and continues through Sunday, July 14. Other events include the parade on Saturday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along Old Okanagan Highway and Brown Road, various bands, a midway and the FireSmart Drone Show on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. from Memorial Park. Thanks to the Westside Celebration Society for coordinating the event every year. Go to visitwestside.com/events to view each day’s itinerary.

Stay cool and be FireSmart



With a sudden weather shift and heat warnings, Council encouraged our community to stay cool and be FireSmart. For tips on staying cool, such as splashing at Kids Care Spray Park or visiting the new West Kelowna Library Branch, visit westkelownacity.ca/StayCool. For FireSmart information, please visit westkelownacity.ca/FireSmart. A well-maintained property, with a fire-resistant roof and a FireSmart Zone of zero to 10 metres from your home, is 90 per cent more likely to survive a wildfire.

Campfire ban takes effect



Fire Chief Jason Brolund informed Council that effective July 12 at 12 p.m. campfires are prohibited in Central Okanagan municipalities, including the City of West Kelowna, to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. The ban aligns with the BC Wildfire Service’s prohibitions and is required due to high temperatures and dry conditions. The campfire ban will remain in effect until further notice. For more information, go to westkelownacity.ca/news.

Wildfire mitigation efforts progress at 1775 Shannon Lake Road



Fire Chief Jason Brolund provided Council with an update on wildfire mitigation efforts for what is mostly Crown land at 1775 Shannon Lake Road, in the vicinity of Brookhaven Care Centre, where illegal fires have been a concern. Fire calls to the property have dropped thanks to ongoing West Kelowna RCMP and Bylaw Compliance and Enforcement Officer visits; however, wildfire mitigation at the site would help provide a longer-term solution. West Kelowna Fire Rescue has met with community partners, Interior Health and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship to create a risk reduction program with treatment work expected in the fall.

Council approves short-term borrowing for required equipment purchases



Council approved short-term borrowing of up to $2,912,993 to fund needed equipment purchases that were identified in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 Capital Plans. The loan must be repaid within five years. For a purchase list and borrowing terms, read the July 9 Staff Report to Council.

Council postpones third reading of proposed rezoning of manufactured home park



Council further postponed third reading of a proposed Zoning Bylaw amendment that, if adopted, would change the zoning at 2355 Marshall Road, in the West Kelowna Business Park, from Manufactured Home Park to Light Industrial. The mobile home park consisted of 27 manufactured home pads and one house. All but four tenants have vacated the site, with Council seeking confirmation that all remaining residents will be eligible for compensation from the developer.

Westside Resource Hygiene Centre proposal no longer being pursued

Council received an information report from staff indicating that key partner organizations are no longer interested in pursuing a proposed hygiene center on Churchill Road in Westbank Urban Centre. As a result, the proposal will not proceed and, for the time being, no additional staff reporting is anticipated. View Council’s discussion or read staff’s report at pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Parks Master Plan and Recreational Trails Master Plan Update July 2024

Following a second phase of public consultation in the spring, Council received an update providing a summary of the feedback, key decision points and next steps for the draft Parks and Recreation Trails Master Plan Updates, which will now be prepared for consideration of final adoption later this year. To learn more, view the presentation and read staff’s report at pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com