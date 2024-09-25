Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived the next business day. Please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com to view the Sept. 24 Council Meeting Agenda and the webcast archive.

Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day recognized

Sept. 29 is 2024 Police and Peace Officer’s National Memorial Day to honor and remember those officers killed in the line of duty and recognize the officers who serve and protect across Canada. Council and staff especially thank the officers who work at the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment and keep our Greater Westside community safe.

National Truth and Reconciliation Day and Orange Shirt Day recognized

Sept. 30 is National Truth and Reconciliation Day and Orange Shirt Day to reflect on the tragic history of residential schools, honour survivors and remember the children who never returned home. Ways to participate include wearing an orange shirt, supporting an Indigenous business, visiting the Sncəwips Heritage Museum and reflecting on the important role that First Nations, Inuit and Métis have in our shared future, including the syilx/Okanagan Peoples, on whose traditional territory we live and work.

Congratulations and appreciation to retiring Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart

Council thanked Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart for his many years of service to our community and congratulated him on his retirement. MLA Stewart was elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2018 and 2020. He presently serves as Shadow Minister for Tourism and Trade and has served as past Minister of Citizen Services and Multiculturalism, Agriculture, and Community and Rural Development. MLA Stewart has also supported our community by serving on various boards and advisory committees and is a founder of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Brolund receives King Charles III Coronation Medal

Council congratulated West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund on receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal. In nominating the fire chief for the award, BC Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma recognized Brolund for his advocacy and community service and praised his outstanding leadership during the McDougall Creek Wildfire, during which more than 25,000 people were safely evacuated and thousands of homes were saved. Council echoed the Minister’s praise, expressing pride and gratitude for Chief Brolund’s exemplary service and leadership.

Congratulations to King Charles III Coronation Medal community recipients

Council also congratulated Westside residents and community leaders who have received the King Charles III Coronation Medal including:

· Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart

· Spring Hawes, a consultant on West Kelowna’s Accessibility and Inclusion Committee, who raises awareness for people living with disabilities

· Businessperson Domenic Rampone

· Dr. Rhonda Nelson, Executive Director of Starbright Children’s Development Centre, which provides a variety of support services to local children, youth and families.

Council reports on successes from the 2024 UBCM Conference

Council attended another successful UBCM conference held in Vancouver Sept. 16 to 20 to advance strategic priorities that remain critically important to the City of West Kelowna. Senior-level staff meetings included the BC RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing and BC Housing, and Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Hydro. To learn more, please read Council’s Sept. 20 News Release.

2025 Council Meeting Calendar Adopted

Council approved the 2025 City of West Kelowna Council Meeting Schedule.

Temporary Borrowing Bylaw for Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project considered for adoption

Council gave first, second and third readings to a temporary borrowing bylaw that, if adopted at a future Council meeting, would provide funding, as budgeted to support the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project. To learn more, please read the Report to Council and the temporary borrowing bylaw and visit the project webpage.

Agri-tourism accommodation permitted at Ciao Bella Winery

Council approved a Development Variance Permit to allow short-term agri-tourism accommodation outside of the principal residence at 3252 Glencoe Road. The owner proposes using an existing two-bedroom cabin to accommodate guests who visit the winery and enjoy facility tours and culinary experiences.

Infill Housing Strategy Update provided

Council received an update on the City of West Kelowna’s first Infill Housing Strategy, which looks to advance the City’s goals in alignment with the Housing Needs Assessment, Housing Strategy, and Official Community Plan. It recommends advancing infill, long-term facilitation and monitoring success in creating more diverse stock and establishing attainable options for West Kelowna residents, and seeking to meet the B.C. Government’s Housing Target of 2,266 new dwelling units by July 31, 2029. Council will consider endorsement at future meeting. To learn more, view the presentation and read the Report to Council and the draft strategy.