The City of West Kelowna is gearing up for its 2025 budget deliberations on Dec. 18 and 19, and we want you to stay informed and engaged in shaping our community’s future.

The Draft 2025 Budget highlights sustainable growth, critical infrastructure improvements, and strong service levels to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents while supporting our vibrant and growing community. The draft budget also places a strong emphasis on public safety services such as fire protection, bylaw enforcement, and policing. We remain dedicated to making West Kelowna a great place to live, work, and play.

The Draft 2025 Capital Budget proposes $17.3 million be invested in infrastructure areas, including $3.5 million for roads and pedestrian improvement projects, $2.2 million for facility maintenance upgrades, and $1.7 million for park enhancements.

Through strategic planning and fiscal responsibility, the Draft 2025 Budget reflects our commitment to balancing immediate needs with long-term priorities.

Review the Draft 2025 Budget

To review the Draft 2025 Budget, visit westkelownacity.ca/draft2025budget.

How to watch the budget deliberations

The budget deliberation meetings will take place on Dec. 18 and 19, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Join:

· In-person: Attend the meetings in Council Chambers in City Hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.

· Online: Livestream the meetings at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts. Recordings are archived within one business day.

How to share your input

Council will seek public feedback early in the New Year.