The overnight camp is held at MBSS over the weekend with 24 students from grades 10-12 participating. The goal of the camp is to help build a stronger community relationship between the RCMP and Indigenous communities. Students will take part in a graduation ceremony on Monday after they have participated in the camp getting an “up-close” look at many policing aspects including:

Police Dog Services

Forensic Identification Unit (FIS)

Report writing

Tactical team

Water safety

And more

Constables Rohel Williams (pictured) and Sherri Lund will lead the camp again this year. “We are very passionate about this event,” said Cst Williams of the RCMP Indigenous Police Services. “The students get an opportunity to learn hands on with several of our RCMP officers coming to the camp to share their expertise and experiences. We are very proud of the students that participate all weekend and we believe we are breaking down some of the barriers felt between the students and the RCMP.”