West Kelowna Council has adopted the 2024 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw, setting the tax rate increase at 6.85 per cent, at its April 9 Regular Meeting.

The 2024 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan continue to reflect responsible investments needed in West Kelowna and focus on Council’s 2022 – 2026 Strategic Priorities: Annual Update 2024, which were also adopted at the April 9 meeting, to provide direction under the four pillars of Invest in Infrastructure, Pursue Economic Growth and Prosperity, Strengthen our Community and Foster Safety and Well-being.

The 2024 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan deliver priorities, programs and services that maintain a high quality of life in West Kelowna. The City is continually challenged to maintain existing service levels while addressing the demand for new and affordable priorities, programs and services that come with rapid growth. Mayor and Council held public consultations in January and February and thank everyone who provided input to help shape investment decisions as they continue to govern with fiscal responsibility today and in the future.



The 2024 Budget contains a core tax increase of 5.24 per cent to maintain existing services. The total increase of 6.85 per cent also covers inflationary costs, including software licensing, and addresses fair, negotiated wages for firefighters, police officers and general staff who provide core services and deliver daily needs to our community. The budget also accounts for additional resources to address housing needs and changes to provincial legislation, with funding to come from reserves for 2024 and further funding considerations to be given in the fall during Council’s 2025 Budget deliberations.



The total 2024 Capital Budget is $32.2 million with $22.7 million funded from reserves, $6.1 million from Development Cost Charges and $3.4 million from debt and grants. Projects include:



· Shannon Lake Road Multi-use Pathway from Swite to Westbank First Nation.

· A roundabout at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

· The Road Rehabilitation Program, which will increase from to $2.1 million up from $1.2 million in 2023, funded from grants and capital reserves.

· Other projects funded by grants and infrastructure reserves, including the yearly Pedestrian Infrastructure Improvement Program, multi-use pathway connections, and Mount Boucherie Community Centre restoration and renovation to add daycare facilities and return space to community uses.

· Purchase of a combined ladder and pump fire truck, called a quint.

· Funding the remaining $6.3 million required towards the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project.

The borrowing, of up to $8 million for the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project, which results in no new tax increases to the West Kelowna community, was approved by Council in the 2023 Budget, subject to the Alternative Approval Process receiving elector assent, which was confirmed in March 2024.



The City’s assessment growth of 1.5 per cent last year resulted in additional revenue of $623,455, which was used to reduce the tax burden and help with increased transfers to reserves. The value for taxes is directly attributed to the delivery of programs, services and other strategic priority projects of Council based on previous and ongoing community input.



To view the 2024 Budget, Five-Year Financial Plan and 2022 – 2026 Council Strategic Priorities: Annual Update 2024 documents, visit westkelownacity.ca/budget.

