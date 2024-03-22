Eligible electors in West Kelowna have indicated the support for long-term borrowing up to $8 million for the City of West Kelowna to partially fund the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project.

Official results from the statutory Alternative Approval Process (AAP), which began Feb. 20, indicated that 68 eligible Elector Response Forms were received at City Hall prior to the 4:30 p.m. March 21 deadline.



Following the close of the AAP period with 68 eligible Elector Response Forms submitted (less than 10 per cent of the approximately 28,098 electors, or less than approximately 2,810 West Kelowna electors), Council could now consider proceeding with the certification process and approval of long-term borrowing, with no new tax increases to the West Kelowna community.



In addition to the 68 eligible Elector Response Forms received, eight invalid Elector Response Forms were received. Invalid Elector Response Forms were due to incomplete responses (name, address and/or signature), duplicate responses, and elector ineligibility (e.g., address not in West Kelowna or signed on behalf of a corporation). Further information regarding the official results and the outlining of next steps is provided in the March 26 Council Report.



As a requirement under the Community Charter, the AAP ensured that West Kelowna taxpayers had an opportunity to submit an Elector Response Form should an individual oppose long-term borrowing. Supporters of the long-term borrowing needed to do nothing. For background regarding the AAP, visit westkelownacity.ca/aap.



﻿After Council gives consideration and direction on next steps, the City of West Kelowna will develop the next stage of the project, including an upcoming opportunity for public input into the Detailed Design this spring/summer.