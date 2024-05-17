Enjoy fun activities, watch FireSmart demos, and more at West Kelowna Fire Rescue's annual FireSmart Family Day on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall #31 located at 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

Everyone is invited to join West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters, staff and special guests for this free event as we all work together to become a more FireSmart community.



Activities include:

· 🎈 Play in the kids activity zone

· 🦊 Meet Ember the Fire Fox and Sparky the Fire Dog

· 🌭 Enjoy free food and refreshments

· 🔥 Watch live FireSmart demos with our firefighters

· 💧 Spray a fire hose

· 📖 Learn how to be FireSmart

· 🌳 Prep your home for fire season

Please support the local food bank and help fill their shelves for summer by bringing a non-perishable food donation and dropping it off at an on-site collection bin.

To accommodate this popular event, the City of West Kelowna will close Old Okanagan Highway, between Drought and Apollo Roads, and Apollo Road at Old Okanagan Highway, on May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to all area businesses and residences will be maintained. Please respect crews, slow down in cone zones, and maintain posted speeds along detour routes, which include Brown, Drought and Gossett Roads.

Find out more about how to protect your home from wildfire today by visiting at westkelownacity.ca/firesmart.

Check out these resources from FireSmart Canada and FireSmartBC:

· FireSmart 101 – a free, one-hour course from FireSmart Canada

· FireSmart Self Assessment