West Kelowna Council is pleased to announce that Mr. Ron Bowles will be joining the City as the new Chief Administrative Officer. Mr. Bowles’ start date will be Aug. 15, working remotely at first and then in-person as of Sept. 16.

Mr. Bowles has 20 years of local government leadership experience, most recently employed by the City of Brandon, Man. as their City Manager.

Mr. Bowles’ educational and professional credentials include the CPA, CGA designation, an Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree, and a Civil Engineering Technology Diploma. Mr. Bowles is currently pursuing a Master of Arts Degree in Community Development.

Mayor Gord Milsom says that Mr. Bowles brings the depth of municipal government and leadership experience that a rapidly growing and modernizing city such as West Kelowna needs at this pivotal time in its development.

“The City of West Kelowna continues to deliver programs, services and infrastructure at a very high level and our quickly growing community can count on Mr. Bowles to provide strong guidance and solution-driven, partnership-oriented leadership,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “Mr. Bowles’ municipal government track record will ensure that our City can continue to build on solid partnerships with other governments and stakeholders.”

Mr. Bowles is excited to join the City of West Kelowna as our new Chief Administrative Officer.

“I have enjoyed working for the City of Brandon and I will miss the community that our team has built here. However, we are excited to establish new roots in West Kelowna, where my wife and I have enjoyed many summers as tourists, camping at Bear Creek and watching our children in sport camps,” says Mr. Bowles. “I could not pass up the opportunity to work for a purpose-driven and forward-thinking Council in a dynamic, rapidly growing and evolving community.”

“I look forward to joining the City of West Kelowna, getting to know Council, Senior Management, and staff,” says Mr. Bowles. “Building new relationships with the business community, residents and with our neighbouring Indigenous government will be my pleasuse. As your new Chief Administrative Officer, I will proudly serve and grow West Kelowna.”

The City of West Kelowna retained Leaders International Executive Search to assist with the recruitment of the municipality’s new Chief Administrative Officer as it sought a professional with considerable local government leadership experience. The City chose the company because of its 30 years of experience in placing senior leaders in all industries with a particularly strong history in recruiting for the municipal government sector.