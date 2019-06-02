A major watermain break that occurred on Hudson Road overnight, causing significant flows and requiring coordinated emergency response, was isolated to allow repairs to get underway safely this morning during daylight hours.

Thanks to emergency crews who worked throughout the night to isolate the flow, provide damming and water redirection, as best as possible, and to provide roads and highways maintenance. The emergency response involved the coordinated efforts of public works utilities, roads, highways, firefighting, police and other crews who provided support. Thanks also to crews who are back on scene this morning to conduct repairs and to the public and customers for their patience. Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible, but cold weather conditions will add complexity.

Water flows throughout the area were significant due to the size of the main. Efforts were made to redirect as much water as possible away from homes and businesses. Reports from crews overnight indicate that the flows continued for significant distances along Hudson Road, Westlake Road and Highway 97, giving indications of the size of the main that broke and the volumes of water involved.

Approximately 25 homes on Hudson and Paula Roads remain without water. A precautionary boil water notice is also currently in effect for the following 12 residences on Hudson Road in the immediate vicinity of the break:

· 1119, 1129, 1139, 1149, 1159, 1169, 1179 and 1189 Hudson Road.

· 1132, 1142, 1150 and 1152 Hudson Road.

The high velocities and flows may have stirred up sediment in pipes in some nearby areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area. Residents are advised not to use the discolored water, but to first run their cold taps until the water runs clear. This should only take a few minutes to clear from the taps.

Also, as an added precaution, parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area are advised to use an alternative source to reconstitute baby formula until the watermain repairs can be completed. More information will follow after the repairs have been completed.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads remains open today. Bring clean bottles for filling. Use caution while filling due to icy conditions.

Hudson Road remains open to single lane alternating traffic thorough the work zone, and some delays should be expected, until repairs can be completed. Transit will continue through the area. Pedestrians are advised to consult with crews if they need to pass through the area. If possible, avoid use of Hudson Road through the work zone today. Those who must use Hudson, through the work zone, please proceed with caution, respect all crews at work, and obey signs and traffic personnel.

The City of West Kelowna will provide more updates later today as coordinated repairs continue.