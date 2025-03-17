Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle collisions in British Columbia and according to ICBC, drivers are “3.6 times more likely to be in a crash when using a personal device.”

On Thursday March 13, 2025, the West Kelowna RCMP Traffic Unit conducted an important traffic enforcement campaign in conjunction with the BC Association of Chiefs of Police (BCACP) throughout the Municipality of West Kelowna with a focus on distracted driving.

Officers were specifically looking for drivers using electronic devices while driving and additionally enforcing those that were failing to wear their seatbelts. The day resulted in 33 violation tickets.

20 for use of electronic device while driving,

Eight for failure to wear seatbelts,

One driver received a suspension of 24 hours for alcohol,

One Excise Act seizure,

Three drivers for other Motor Vehicle Act offences,

Several other drivers received verbal warnings

If you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, the police urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880.