The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating the theft of five watercraft from Okanagan Lake Resort last month.
Three boats, each on an individual trailer plus two Sea-Doo’s on another trailer were taken from the Resort on Westside Road between July 17 and July 26 of this year. The total value of the watercraft stolen is over $260,000. It is believed they were all stolen by the same individual or group of individuals.
The three boats are described as the following:
1) 2014 Stingray, 212SC, primarily a red hull with white interior and sitting on a 2014 EZ Loader black boat trailer;
2) 2011 black and white Campion Svfara SV3, on a 2007 black ShoreLand’r boat trailer;
3) 2014 Sanger Indmar 60, green and black on a 2014 VM Pro black trailer.
The two Sea-Doo’s are described as the following:
1) 2014 Supercharged Rotax Wakepro 215(4) Sea-Doo, black and white in colour
2) 2014 GT 1130 Sea-Doo black and white in colour
Both Sea-Doo’s were on the same trailer, a 2012 Triton boat trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-43238 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).