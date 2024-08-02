The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating the theft of five watercraft from Okanagan Lake Resort last month.

Three boats, each on an individual trailer plus two Sea-Doo’s on another trailer were taken from the Resort on Westside Road between July 17 and July 26 of this year. The total value of the watercraft stolen is over $260,000. It is believed they were all stolen by the same individual or group of individuals.