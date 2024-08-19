The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a residential break and enter that occurred while two people, including a child were in the basement.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of McIver Road during the morning of August 10, 2024 while the homeowners were out for a walk and their adult daughter and her child were in the basement. The daughter heard the commotion upstairs but believed it was her parents back from their walk.

The male suspect broke In and stole cash and a credit card before leaving the home shortly after. He then used the card at three local West Kelowna businesses before the card was reported stolen.

Surveillance video from the businesses shows the male suspect making transactions and wearing a dark coloured camo shirt with the hood over his head, sunglasses, a grey baseball hat, dark jeans and white/orange running shoes.

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. If you know this person do not approach, instead contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2024-45959 or make an anonymous tip through the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-8477.