West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating 40-year-old Stephanie Woodcock of Port Alberni, BC, who is believed to have been in the Antler Beach area of Peachland, BC as recently as September 3, 2024.

Stephanie last communicated with family on September 1, 2024 however has not been communicated with or been seen by them since.

Stephanie’s vehicle which was outfitted to be lived in, a grey 2009 GMC Yukon was parked at Antler Beach on September 3, 2024 where a female matching her description was observed by police nearby. Her vehicle has since been reported abandoned and was impounded from the beach area, however police nor family have had any further contact with Stephanie.

Stephanie Woodcock is described as;

40-years-old

Caucasian female

Long light brown and blonde curly hair, possibly shaved on the sides

Nose rings

5 ft 8

126lbs

Blue eyes

Police are asking for public assistance in locating her to assess her well being. Stephanie often has an acoustic guitar with her. Anyone who may have seen Stephanie recently or knows of her current whereabouts, is asked to phone the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.