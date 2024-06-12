West Kelowna RCMP are hoping a member of the public can identify a person of interest thought to have taken a cell phone on June 11, 2024.

A woman forgot her cell phone at a self-checkout station at the West Kelowna Superstore located on Louie Drive between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m. The phone was not turned into Customer Service and when video surveillance was retrieved, the male in the photo was seen putting it into his pocket and departing.

If you can help put a name to the pictured male , call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00. Please mention RCMP file 2024-32004.