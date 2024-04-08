On March 28, 2024, West Kelowna RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400-block of Drought Rd in West Kelowna.

Officers seized drug trafficking paraphernalia along with trafficking amounts of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and marihuana. Other drugs seized included prescription morphine, which is believed to have been diverted for resale.

Officers also located and seized “British Columbia Warriors” gang clothing, a restricted firearm, several replica firearms and a conducted energy weapon (stun-gun).

A 40-year old man and 32-year old woman were detained on scene and have since been released. Police will be recommending charges against both once their investigation is completed.

“We’re glad to get these harmful drugs, firearm and weapons off of our streets,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP CRU. “We remain committed to keeping our community safe and there is no doubt in my mind that the removal of these toxic drugs and guns prevented something terrible from eventually happening.”