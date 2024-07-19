On July 18, 2024 the West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen 2024 Yamaha Waverunner FX HO from the 3900 block of Westside Road.

The stolen machine is approximately 13 feet in length and is white in colour with blue and black accents, and should have a black and grey cover on it. The machine is equipped with an ignition lock and both keys are accounted for. RCMP believe that the machine would have needed to be towed during the theft.

RCMP are asking the public if they have witnessed any strange behaviour on the water or if they notice an abandoned Waverunner to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2024-40552.