The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance for new information in a 20-year old double homicide that took place in Peachland in 2004.

Just before midnight on April 18th, 2004, Dean Desimone and an unknown male suspect entered a residence and subsequently got into a shootout with occupant Anthony Gorkoff. This incident resulted in the homicides of Desimone and Gorkoff.

“RCMP continue to investigate this incident and believe members of the public have critical information that can lead to identifying the unknown male suspect who entered the home in Peachland that night” said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

If you have additional information to the whereabouts of the unknown male suspect or you have new information regarding this incident, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2004-16264. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.