The City of West Kelowna is excited to announce the establishment of the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation (WKEDC), a new organization dedicated to driving economic growth and business development in our community.

To guide this initiative, the City is seeking motivated and experienced individuals to serve on the Board of Directors. We are looking for local business owners or senior managers who can help shape the strategic direction of the WKEDC and contribute to the success of our business development, retention and expansion efforts.

“This is a significant opportunity for community leaders to actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of West Kelowna,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “We are seeking passionate individuals who can bring their expertise and vision to help us build a vibrant and thriving local economy.”

applications are invited from individuals with experience and expertise in the following areas:

· Legal and risk management

· Accounting (financial acumen)

· Development, planning or construction

· Agricultural, agritourism, or winery

· Small business and retail

· Manufacturing or tech

· Education, either secondary or post-secondary

If you are passionate about our community, economic development and contributing to the future growth of our community, we encourage you to apply.

How to apply:

Submit a completed application form, along with a cover letter and resume, outlining your qualifications, to wkedc@westkelownacity.ca by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Find the application form and more information at westkelownacity.ca/wkedc