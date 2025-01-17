Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is excited to launch WestJet’s new year-round service connecting YLW to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Starting today, WestJet will operate five weekly flights between Kelowna and Seattle, increasing to daily service from February 17, 2025.

The route will provide Okanagan residents with non-stop access to Seattle year-round, enhancing connectivity and offering more travel options for both business and leisure travellers.

“As we continue to strengthen our service across Western Canada, we are proud to connect Okanagan residents with new daily year-round WestJet service to Seattle beginning today,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This new service unlocks a critical pipeline for business and leisure guests travelling from Kelowna, who will benefit from convenient and affordable options to access the Pacific Northwest and beyond through our longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines.”

Flight Schedule:

WS3750 : Departs YLW at 9:00 a.m., arrives SEA at 9:58 a.m.

: Departs YLW at 9:00 a.m., arrives SEA at 9:58 a.m. WS3731: Departs SEA at 11:30 a.m., arrives YLW at 12:37 p.m.

The route increases connectivity between the Okanagan and a vast network of U.S. destinations, through the airline’s longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines. This will allow for connections to 24 partner flight destinations throughout the United States. Morning departures from Kelowna, ensure you can hit the ground running in Seattle or connect to other destinations.

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's new year-round service from Kelowna to Seattle. This route provides further choices for Okanagan residents travelling for business or leisure,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport CEO. “We wish to thank WestJet for the continued support and expansion of air service out of the Okanagan market."

For more information and to book your flights, visit westjet.com.

Photo

From left to right, Phillip Elchitz, Director, Operations & Innovation, Kelowna International Airport; Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport; Glen Stoten, Regional Manager, WestJet; Geoff Ritchie, Director, Commercial & Air Service, Kelowna International Airport