The Wharf Park expansion project in Electoral Area “E” (Naramata) is now complete.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) worked with contractors to complete the following work:

Earthworks, importing and grading of material

Placement of topsoil

Installation of a new irrigation system (and related electrical and water service connections)

Hydroseeding (grass seeding)

Installation of a park perimeter split rail fence

“Wharf Park is an important gathering place for residents and visitors,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” Director. “The expansion project improves the look and functionality of this important local amenity.”

The temporary power pole is scheduled to be removed by the end of November 2024. Signs will be posted until Monday, December 2, 2024, asking park users to avoid newly seeded areas.

