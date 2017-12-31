It’s a jolting way to usher in the new year for thousands in the Okanagan – sprinting into a frosty lake.

And whether you are seasoned cold plunger, just looking to dip your toes into the lake, or eager to catch a glimpse of those braving the water, there are several events taking place.

Kelowna

Thousands are expected to gather at Tug Boat Beach on Jan. 1 for the 10th annual Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s (CRIS) Polar Bear Dip.

The dip takes place at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and live music on the beach.

Money raised will go to benefit CRIS’s adaptive and accessible outdoor recreation programs for people living with disabilities.

Peachland

Peachlanders will gather outside of the Community Cetre at Swim Bay for a 1 p.m. plunge. The dip is free, but a waiver signing is required.

Summerland

Sun-Oka Beach in Trout Creek will play host to those looking for an icy dip in Summerland. It’s hosted by the Kinsmen Club of Summerland. Donations support local families and community groups. Dippers can expect warming fires and drinks.

Osoyoos / Oliver

The annual Desert Dip at Gyro Park Beach will be back Wednesday. People are invited to come jump in the lake or watch those brave enough to do so to ring in the New Year.

The dip will begin at noon with a bonfire on the beach and a heated tent for those who get chilly.

Naramata

In Naramata, plungers will be gathering at Centre Beach for a 1 p.m. dip to benefit the Naramata Fire Department.

You can reap the health benefits of a cold plunge by staying in the lake for 3 to 10 minutes. Routine cold plunges do have health benefits. It can help reduce inflammation, boost your mood, lower anxiety, and help boost your immune system.

Tips to stay in the lake as long as you can – deep breaths and keep your hands and head out of the water, warm, and dry.