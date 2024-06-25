The Kelowna Rockets announced their 2024-25 regular-season schedule today, the club previously announced their four-game preseason schedule yesterday.

Kelowna will kick off their 68-game schedule with two home games, they'll host Portland Winterhawks for the home opener on Saturday, September 21.

Rockets Saturday home games will start at 6:05 pm this season, while Wednesday and Friday games will remain 7:05 pm puck drops.

The Rockets will travel to Washington for their first away games of the season when they face the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season Kelowna will wrap up their regular season schedule on the road, visiting the Vancouver Giants on March 23.

The East Division teams (Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades) will make their first visit to Kelowna since the 2022-23 season, while the Rockets will pay a visit to the Central Division (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos).

CLICK HERE FOR PRINTABLE COPIES OF THE SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SCHEDULE

Fast Facts, including home and away schedule:

Longest Homestand: The Rockets longest homestand is four games, which will take place from January 25 through February 1 when they will host Vancouver, Victoria, Everett and Swift Current.

Longest Roadtrip: With the Brier taking over Propsera Place from February 28 to March 9, the Rockets will head out on the road to play eight straight games away from Prospera Place. Kelowna will face off against Vancouver on February 22, then will head to Prince George for back to back games on February 25 and 26. They'll then depart for their Central Division road trip from March 1 to March 7 when they visit Red Deer, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Edmonton.

Back-to-Backs: Including home and away games, the Rockets will play 16 back-to-backs this season.

Three-In-Three: The Rockets only have one three-in-three weekend this season, when they visit Everett on December 6 and then Victoria in back-to-back games on December 7 and 8.

Holiday Break: The Rockets final game before the holiday break will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at Prospera Place against Prince George, they’ll then resume play on Saturday, December 28 at home against Kamloops.

Weekend Warriors: 47 of the Rockets 68 regular-season games will take place on the weekend, with 21 taking place on Fridays, 20 on Saturdays and 6 on Sundays. In addition, the Rockets will play two homes games on holiday Mondays, hosting the Prince Albert Raiders on the Thanksgiving Monday, October 14 and the Tri-City Americans on for the annual Family Day game on February 17.

Home Schedule Break Down: Monday: 2 Tuesday: 2 Wednesday: 7 Friday: 11 Saturday: 11 Sunday: 1



ALL GAMES, INCLUDING DATES AND TIMES, SUBJECT TO CHANGE