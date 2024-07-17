UPDATE (5pm)

The 6 hectare wildfire 3km south of Peachland is now classified as held.

BC wildfire describes the status as a wildfire that is projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

_____________________________________

UPDATE (3pm)

Traffic is once again moving on Highway 97 near peachland though fire crews continue to battle an out of control wildfire.

The fire 3km south of Peachland between Callan Road and Renfrew Road has highway traffic currently at single lane alternating traffic.

Drive BC says an optional detour is available on highway 97c to 5a or highway 33 to highway 3.

The fire outside of peachland sprouted sometime after 9am resulting in the highway being shut down.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is still out of control and is 6 hectares in size.

Two initial attack crews, two response officers and both the Peachland and Summerland Fire Departments are responding.

Crews are making progress on the north and south flanks.

Skimmers and a helicopter are responding.

Airtankers were on site earlier and completed their objectives after dropping water and flame retardant over the blaze.

________________________________________