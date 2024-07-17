UPDATE (5pm)
The 6 hectare wildfire 3km south of Peachland is now classified as held.
BC wildfire describes the status as a wildfire that is projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.
The fire is believed to be human caused.
_____________________________________
UPDATE (3pm)
Traffic is once again moving on Highway 97 near peachland though fire crews continue to battle an out of control wildfire.
The fire 3km south of Peachland between Callan Road and Renfrew Road has highway traffic currently at single lane alternating traffic.
Drive BC says an optional detour is available on highway 97c to 5a or highway 33 to highway 3.
The fire outside of peachland sprouted sometime after 9am resulting in the highway being shut down.
The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is still out of control and is 6 hectares in size.
Two initial attack crews, two response officers and both the Peachland and Summerland Fire Departments are responding.
Crews are making progress on the north and south flanks.
Skimmers and a helicopter are responding.
Airtankers were on site earlier and completed their objectives after dropping water and flame retardant over the blaze.
________________________________________
A wildfire has shut down Highway 97 in both directions between Peachland and Summerland, near the intersection with Brent Rd..
Emergency crews are currently responding to the blaze, which has sent a towering plume of smoke above the highway.
Two airplanes and a helicopter are currently involved in fighting the fire and a tanker is on its way from Penticton.
There is currently no timeline on when the highway will re-open.
We will provide more information when it becomes available.