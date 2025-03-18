Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is advising residents that a prescribed burn is scheduled for Thursday, March 20 in the Longacre-Apollo Road area as part of ongoing wildfire risk reduction efforts.

The burn will be conducted on City-owned land and will be a collaborative effort between VFRS and the BC Wildfire Service, subject to suitable weather conditions and other environmental factors.

In anticipation of Thursday’s prescribed burn, BC Wildfire Service will be conducting site preparation on Wednesday, March 19.

“Prescribed burns are an important tool used to reduce risk on the landscape,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Partnering with BC Wildfire Service to manage vegetation in this area provides us an opportunity to work together in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season. We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we carry out this important work.”

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” said Darcy MacLeod, Wildfire Officer, BC Wildfire Service. “The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities, including the use of prescribed burns, to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety”

VFRS and BC Wildfire Service will be on site and have risk controls in place throughout the operation.

The prescribed burn is expected to last one day, followed by two days of patrols to monitor for hot spots. However, this schedule may change depending on weather and site conditions. Residents in the area may notice smoke during the burn.

To prevent smoke from entering their homes, residents in the Longacre-Apollo Road area are advised to keep windows closed during the burn.

VFRS and BC Wildfire Service appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we work to reduce wildfire risks and protect the Longacre-Apollo Road area.